Yvette Lansing signs to play women’s basketball at Trinidad State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Shiprock High School’s Yvette Lansing signed her national letter of intent on Sunday. Lansing will play basketball at Trinidad State in the fall.

Manzano High School graduate, and now head coach at Trinidad State, Destiny Bragman is excited to add Lansing to her roster.

“We are excited to get sharky Yvette coming into our program this year. I think that her dynamic post skills are going to be able to help us out this year and we are looking forward to bringing her on for the 2021 season,” said Bragman.