ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the intense rivalries in the metro, Volcano Vista and Cibola met up in both boys and girls basketball. The two Hawk teams came into the night undefeated, and came to prove why their are considered the top teams in the state.

The boys game was actually a close matchup early on. Cibola led 24-23 with under two minutes remaining in the second quarter, but then the game turned into an onslaught. Volcano then went on a 55-13 run and more than doubled Cibola’s total score with a final of 78-37. Volcano Vista improves to 22-0 while Cibola drops to 4-17.

On the girls side, it was a somewhat similar story. The lady Hawks had an offensive explosion while maintaining a tight defense. Volcano won by a staggering 50 points with a final score of 73-23. Volcano Vista is now 20-0 and has won 33 in a row.