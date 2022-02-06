ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District games continue in the state of New Mexico, and in the metro, the West Mesa Mustangs boys basketball team pulled off an upset against La Cueva. The Bears suffered their first loss in district play, as West Mesa beat them 50-47.

Sonny Ortiz led the Mustangs in this victory with 22 points. The Mustangs are now 2-3 in District 2 Class 5A.

Eldorado notched another district win on Saturday, as they beat Piedra Vista in Farmington, 73-48. The Eagles Boys Basketball team is now 4-1 in District play.

Highland Girls Basketball is still undefeated in Class 4A District 5 play, as they beat St. Pius X on Saturday, 45-35. The Lady Hornets are now 5-0 in District play.