Week One High School Football wraps up on Saturday in NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week one of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday across the state. Three games were played in Albuquerque on Saturday, and the biggest match-up in the Metro had to be Cibola vs. La Cueva.

Cibola jumped out to an early lead, but La Cueva would run away with a 35-14 victory. Eldorado would also garner a big victory on Saturday as they beat West Mesa 28-0, and in the final match-up in Albuquerque, Hope Christian beat Portales 28-14.

Cleveland High School continued their winning ways on Saturday as well, as they beat Centennial in their season opener, 49-22.

