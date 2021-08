ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the 13-year-old boy shot and killed at an Albuquerque middle school earlier this month is working with local community groups and lawmakers to help prevent another tragedy.

On Saturday, Bennie Hargrove's mother, Collette Wise, the Albuquerque NAACP, and State Representative Pamelya Herndon took to the mic, mourning the teen's death. Bennie was killed on August 13 on the field next to Washington Middle School. Police said he was confronting a fellow classmate Juan Saucedo Jr. for bullying his friend the day before, and that's when Juan allegedly pulled out his father's gun he took from home and shot Bennie multiple times.