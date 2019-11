ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Football Friday Night crew is back with all the highlights and scores from week three of high school playoff football. Van Tate starts off the action with a preview with the Rio Rancho Rams, as they will play Volcano Vista on Saturday in a Class 6A Semifinal. Jared Chester then joins the set next as he has the Game of the Week, which featured a huge win for the Cleveland Storm over the Clovis Wildcats. Cleveland is going to the 6A State Championship for the third time since 2015. The crew then steps aside to talk with the 6A top seed Volcano Vista Hawks.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van starts things off with a look at a big win for Roswell over Deming. Roswell is still undefeated and is now headed to their second consecutive state title game. The crew then steps aside from the highlights to preview the other end of the 5A bracket with the Los Lunas Tigers. Van then wraps up this block with a look at the Goddard Rockets as they head into a state semifinal matchup on Saturday.