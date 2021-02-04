Webkowski and Acuna receive football scholarship offers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM football didn’t announce any signings on Wednesday, but on Tuesday night two Clovis Wildcat football players announced that they did receive scholarship offers from the Lobos. “It’s exciting, they have a great program down there and some great facilities and stuff like that, some new coaches in there. They really look like they are turning the program around with some New Mexico kids. So, that would be really exciting to be apart of,” said Clovis senior running back Jeston Webkowski.

“It’s a dream come true, to be honest like it’s just amazing. When I got home yesterday I just couldn’t believe it to be honest,” said Clovis senior OLB Ernesto Acuna.

UNM didn’t announce anything official about these players, but Danny Gonzales did hint towards news coming out Friday, about a possible team update.