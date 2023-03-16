ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista won this year’s state wrestling tournament thanks in part to three individual weight class winners. Two of those winners, Lorenzo Gallegos and Anthony Lopez, have now been selected to train at the Olympic training center. The pair will represent New Mexico at the USA wrestling developmental camp next week.

“It excites me because I want to wrestle at the NCAA level and DI College and this is a step to get to that goal,” said Gallegos.

“I am glad that I am getting an opportunity to go and I get to absorb all this great information from James Green and giving back, getting to come back and take it back to my room and all my teammates, and helping us grow better as a team because it’s all about the dynasty that we are trying to create over here at Volcano Vista,” Lopez said.