ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Basketball Player of the Year award was announced on Wednesday. This year’s honor went to Volcano Vista senior Ja’Kwon Hill.

Hill was a major part of the Hawks undefeated season. The 6’2″ point guard averaged over 18 points per game, along with six rebounds and five assists. Number three was a sharpshooter for Volcano as he hit on 61 percent of his field goals, 45 percent from three-point range and 83 percent at the charity stripe.

In the state championship game Hill kept the Hawk’s season alive by connecting on two free throws to tie the game with 4.1 seconds remaining. Hill finished the game with 17 points and seven rebounds in Volcano’s 66-55 overtime win.