ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The long-awaited matchup between the top two teams in the state, Las Cruces and Volcano Vista, finally happened Saturday night. Two unbeatens fought for the state title, and it was pandemonium at the Pit.

It was an incredibly physical game from the start. The two big men, Isaiah Carr and Sean Alter, bullied each other in the paint all night and the fouls started to pile up. While that battle was going on, the Bulldawgs’ William “Deuce” Benjamin and Hawks’ Kenyon Aguino provided sparks for their respective teams.

Volcano led for the entirety of the first half and took a 29-22 lead into the break.

In the fourth quarter, the Hawks started to rack up the fouls, and the Bulldawgs started draining free throws. Las Cruces tied the game with two minutes remaining and would eventually lead by two with under 15 seconds. Jakwon Hill then drove to the hoop for the Hawks and was fouled with 4.1 seconds left on the clock. He went on to make both free throws, and the game went into overtime.

Isaiah Carr fouled out of the game which opened up the door for Alter to make a difference in the paint. The Bulldawgs had no answer defensively for the Hawks in the extra period, and Volcano Vista went on to win 66-55.

The stars put on stellar performances in the final game of the season. Benjamin led all scorers with 27 points, while also accounting for nine rebounds and five assists. Carr posted a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 17 boards, as well as four blocks. The Hawks had three players with double-digit scoring performances led by Hill with 17. Alter and Aguino had 15 and 13 respectively.

The win by Volcano Vista completed a perfect 29-0 season, which is historic in its own right. Both the boys and girls teams won the state title unbeaten, which has also never happened before in state history.