Volcano Vista High wrestling team off to a solid start

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Volcano Vista Hawks Wrestling Team is 4-0 on the year. Head coach Ahren Griego feels like the foundation has been laid and that his team is running on all cylinders.

“This is my eighth year and it’s just all starting to tie together,” he said. “Like I said, we have at least 10 seniors this year that are in the varsity lineup competing. I mean, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

This team returns a lot of seniors and two state champions from a year ago.

“Just us seniors, a lot of us have grown up since elementary and middle school, so we have the chemistry building up, we have always been pushing each other, and I just feel that it’s going to be an amazing year,” said senior 152 LBS wrestler Manuel Robles.

Last year, the Hawks placed fifth in the team standings. This year, they are hungry for a state title and believe that they have what it takes to get it done. “

I think almost 100% sure that we are taking it, most definitely,” said Robles.

Before the state championship, this team has a full season ahead of them. Coming up, they will head down south for the 50th Annual Las Cruces Invite, which is Friday and Saturday.

“They changed the format this year to a duel tournament, so you will see a lot of great wrestling. You are going to see a lot of different matches from Texas and Arizona. So, it’s a big deal to us. Yeah, we are really looking forward to competing there. The last time we went we took second and that was in 2015,” said Coach Griego.