ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Volcano Vista girls basketball team has won 38 straight games going into the state tournament. Undefeated at 25-0, Volcano secured the one seed and has a giant target on its back.

The Lady Hawks have truly been dominant this year. Volcano has outscored opponents by 963 points and has maintained a 38.52 average margin of victory.

“It shows that we don’t back down from anybody,” said Natalia Chavez. “I mean, going into every game, we have to know that nobody wants to lose to us and we don’t want to lose to anybody. So we just got to give it our all, every single game. No matter what the score is, going into half time, if we’re up by a lot, it’s still zero-zero at half, so we just got to keep coming in and giving it our all.”

A big reason for Volcano’s success is the amount of senior leadership on the team. There are six Hawks in their final year, and many of them have been playing together since they were in eighth grade.

“It’s just been a nice ride all along,” said coach Lisa Villareal. “These girls, their team bonding has just been amazing this year. You can see it with the veteranship of our seniors. They just our bringing everything they have, so they are just leading the way for the younger ones.”

Coach Villareal isn’t new to being a top dog in the state. She led the Hawks to a perfect 13-0 during the shortened COVID season in 2021, and has a total of four state title wins with Volcano Vista since 2012.

“She’s a very positive coach,” Jaelyn Bates said. “She’s an open listener, she’s willing to listen to your side, and she’ll also critique you, and it’s always an easy agreement with her. She trusts us that we know how to play basketball.”

The boys’ team also is undefeated at 25-0, and the school spirit at Volcano Vista is soaring. Both teams are enjoying the collective success of the Hawks, and the girls’ team is having fun at the expense of the boys.

“They pranked our locker room, TP all over the place,” said Sean Alter. “Our coach is telling us to prank them back, we’ll get to that eventually.”

As for what the boys are planning, Alter did not disclose that information. The girls, however, did mention that they planned to hide some of the boys’ belongings.

Volcano Vista will host Santa Fe in the first round of the state tournament on Friday at 7 p.m.