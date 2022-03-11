ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Volcano Vista Hawks completed a perfect 29-0 season capped off by a state championship on Friday night.

The Lady Hawks were easily the most dominant team in the state this season, as Volcano outscored its opponents by over 1,000 point on the year and had an average margin of victory close to 40 points per game.

The team has multiple players that are capable of filling out the stat sheet, and that proved true in the state championship game. Future Lobo Jaelyn Bates led all scorers with 18 points while also racking up four rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Sophomore TT Hill posted yet another double-double, finishing with 12 points and 10 boards, Kennedy Brown had a game-high six steals and another future Lobo, Natalia Chavez, tallied six points and five rebounds.

This is the second consecutive state title for Volcano Vista and the fifth in the school’s history. All four of the Hawks championship teams were coached by Lisa Villareal.