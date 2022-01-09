Volcano Vista Boys and Girls win 2022 Metro Basketball Tournament Titles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a clean sweep for Volcano Vista Basketball, as the Boys and Girls Teams won this year’s Metro Basketball Championship titles. The boys beat out Atrisco Heritage in the early game at West Mesa High School, 78-49. The Hawks got a team high of 28 points from Jakwon Hill.

The Lady Hawks also won the Metro Title, but their game was closer against 2-La Cueva. The first half was back and forth, but Volcano Vista would pull away in the second half to win 68-51. The Lady Hawks were led by Jaelyn Bates and Natalia Chavez who both put up 24 points.