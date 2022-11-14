ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not a common occurrence. Volcano Vista boys and girls basketball teams won the championship in Class 6A basketball season, and both went undefeated.

In fact, the girls have done so in back-to-back years and will be entering the new season with a 42-game win streak. “We’re going to have a lot of the same looks, as far as what we do as a program,” said Volcano Vista girls Head Coach Lisa Villareal. “We do have seven returning. So, they’re very familiar with what we do as a program and they played against the defending state champs for two years. So, it’s their turn.”

The boys basketball team has their big man returning. Six foot-eight senior Sean Alter is not alone. Six foot-seven sophomore Kenyon Aguino joins him this season, giving Head Coach Greg Brown a strong frontcourt. Aguino can also play guard when needed.

“When we have two bigs like Sean and Kenyon, they can go against each other in practice and make each other better, and then we can throw a guard at them,” said Brown. “They can get better as a perimeter player as well. Our guard can get used to trying to score with length and stuff like that. So, we have our hands full every day in practice with each other and that’s kind of our focus right now.”

Alter was tough last season, but looks even more menacing this year, after adding muscle to his long frame. He, Aguino, and the rest of the team have been getting extra instruction from former UNM Lobos big man David Chioti.

“The stuff he teaches me is definitely next-level stuff,” said Alter. “Most high school coaches want to coach you that stuff. They want to teach you about all of those different moves you can do and how simple the game of basketball really is. It’s just implementing three moves you can score at will.”

Aguino believes the extra work will pay off. “It helps a lot you know. He knows a lot of stuff,” said Aquino. “Everything he says, you just want to take it and process it, translate into your game because it will help the best outcome of the game.”

The Volcano Vista boys basketball team will open the season at St. Pius next Tuesday. The Volcano Vista girls team will host Tohatchi in their season opener next Tuesday.