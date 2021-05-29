Viane Cumber is the Gatorade NM Girls Basketball Player of the Year

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Viane Cumber is the Gatorade New Mexico Girls Basketball Player of the Year for a second time. The Sandia High standout averaged over 26 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game.

The 5-foot-10 senior guard also over two assists and nearly two steals per game while leading the Matadors to a 7-4 record and the Class 5A quarterfinals. “I’m super excited,” said Cumber. “It’s a wonderful way to end up my high school career. I’m ready to get to UNM next week and start working out. I can’t wait to represent my hometown.” Cumber originally committed to play basketball at Texas Tech before having a change of heart to play for the hometown UNM Lobos.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES