Viane Cumber is the Gatorade NM Girls Basketball Player of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Viane Cumber is the Gatorade New Mexico Girls Basketball Player of the Year for a second time. The Sandia High standout averaged over 26 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game.

The 5-foot-10 senior guard also over two assists and nearly two steals per game while leading the Matadors to a 7-4 record and the Class 5A quarterfinals. “I’m super excited,” said Cumber. “It’s a wonderful way to end up my high school career. I’m ready to get to UNM next week and start working out. I can’t wait to represent my hometown.” Cumber originally committed to play basketball at Texas Tech before having a change of heart to play for the hometown UNM Lobos.