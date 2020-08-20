Viané Cumber is optimistic after de-committing from Texas Tech basketball

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- KRQE Sports reported on Tuesday that Viané Cumber de-committed from Texas Tech University. The now-senior stand out girls basketball player says this came after the program fired head coach Marlene Stollings.

“This was just best for me to de-commit, because I had built a relationship with Coach Marlene and her staff and obviously that changed. So, I mean it hurts definitely, because like you said I was bought in 100 percent. but you just have to keep moving forward,” said Cumber.

The reigning NM Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of The Year says that multiple schools have contacted her with interest, but no matter what she knows what she is looking for in a collegiate program.

“I want to have a good relationship with the coaching staff, first and foremost, I want them to know who I am as a person on and off of the court. Obviously, I want to go into a winning program and be able to play right away. I mean, you have to earn all that stuff but that’s what I am looking for and I know I am capable of doing it,” said Cumber.