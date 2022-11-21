ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the same thing they relied on the last time they brought home a championship trophy. The Valley Vikings boys’ basketball team will rely on defense and toughness this basketball season.

It served the Vikings well when they won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020. Vikings Head Coach EZ Panas said he will have to win with a young group this season.

“I’m real excited about the season,” said Panas. “We got a young group; junior, sophomore loaded – only three seniors on the team. So, we’re going to be a little bit young, a little inexperienced, but the kids have had a good week of practice so far.”

The Vikings will start the season by hosting rival Albuquerque High Tuesday night. “I’m excited,” said Valley guard Tyler Kozlowski. “We got to get them back for last year. They beat us at the buzzer, but I’m excited for this game. We got a chip on our shoulder after what happened last time. We really want to win this one.”

Valley had a 12-14 record last season. The home opener against the Albuquerque High Bulldogs has a 7:30 p.m. start time.