ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – High School Basketball was in full gear on Friday night across the state of New Mexico. In the metro area, Valley Boys Basketball improved their record to 6-3 after a 75-69 victory over West Mesa at West Mesa High School.

The Cibola Girls Basketball team also improved their record to 6-3 after a road victory on Friday night, as they defeated Albuquerque High 63-23.