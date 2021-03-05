Unused ‘Let Them Play’ court fees go to school athletic programs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With high school sports back, some are asking what’s next for the GoFundMe created to support a lawsuit against the state. “The Let Them Play” movement raised more than $11,000. The money was to be used for legal fees to file an injunction in federal court against the New Mexico Public Education Department over its tie between hybrid learning and sports.

Those behind the movement say that lawyers in the case are the ones who negotiated with the NMPED, the governor’s office, and Albuquerque Public Schools to create and allow the kids to play under the small group in-person learning model. They say the community came together and their voices were finally heard.

They say attorneys are still working on the case over some other legal issues that have arisen. They don’t yet know how much attorney’s fees will cost but they do anticipate there being money left. They say any money not used will be donated evenly to school athletic programs.

