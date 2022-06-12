ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football camp took place this weekend. High schoolers from New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona participated in non-contact over the course of three days, and UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales already has his eyes on a few players.

“There are young men in this camp that could come out with an offer when things are all said and done, and there’s [sic] guys that we’re going to target to evaluate in the fall,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales held true to his word as multiple players received an offer to play for UNM in the future, including La Cueva players Aiden Armenta and Mason Posa and Cleveland’s Nic Trujillo.

“Recruiting is like shaving, if you don’t do it every day, you look like a bum. If you want to have facial hair, you better clean it up,” Gonzales said. “Recruiting is the same way, you need to clean up relationships with those kids.”

Former Cleveland and current UNM receiver Luke Wysong was also in attendance to assist in drills. Wysong went through similar camps when he was in high school, and he said that camps like this help put New Mexican athletes on the map.

“I think that we were being slept on, I think we were being overlooked by a lot of schools that didn’t want to take a chance on us. But we got kids that can ball and I’m looking forward to seeing all these kids show out and show what kind of talent New Mexico has to offer,” Gonzales said.

UNM will open its season on September 3.