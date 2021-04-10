UFC Fighter Tim Means is Moriarty High School’s new Head Wrestling Coach

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Known for his exciting fights in a UFC octagon, Tim Means is now taking his talents from MMA and applying them to high school wrestling. Means is the new Head Coach at Moriarty High School and the team is excited to have him.

“It definitely was a breath of fresh air. I mean, I love our old coaches, but having time perspective really opens more room to improve,” said Moriarty senior wrestler Nicholas Sanders. “He expects the best out of us, he doesn’t say it very often, but we know it, and just that presence just makes you want to go 110 percent.”

Means has gone full circle. He was once a Moriarty Fighting Pinto and now has returned to his old stomping grounds. Means dropped out of high school as a teenager but recently received his GED, and it’s during that time that coaching came to his attention. Means is excited to coach the next generation in Moriarty and hopes to inspire.

“Yeah, you know, it’s to show the kids that I came from the sticks,” said Means. “I came from a single-wide trailer right down the road from here, and if I can choose to stay here and not be stuck here, anyone can make that choice.”

This transition hasn’t been the easiest for Means, but luckily he has his wife and fellow MMA Fighter Brenda by his side. She was hired to coach the girls wrestling team at Moriarty. “You know, this is an opportunity that I could not pass up, and again, it’s at my home. You know, we are excited about this opportunity to rebuild the program,” said Brenda Gonzales-Means.

Tim has a UFC bout set for June 19th, and he says that training for that fight and coaching high school wrestling has been a smooth combination. Moriarty wrestling opens their season at home next Saturday against Los Alamos.