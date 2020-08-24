Tyler Jenson joins Lobo Cancer Challenge as a youth ambassador

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multi-sport athlete at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, Tyler Jenson has teamed up with the Lobo Cancer Challenge this year, as a youth ambassador.

“The lady who runs it found out about my story and actually reached out to me and asked me to be a youth ambassador, and I am the first youth ambassador that’s representing a team and stuff. So, that’s pretty cool, I mean it was just an honor to be the first one exactly”, said Jenson.

Jenson is running team Professor Pow for this charity, that is a virtual 5K race that will be done on September 19th. Jenson is looking for people to join his team and also donate to this great cause.

“100 percent of everything we get goes to specific research, so ours or mine is going to children’s cancer. So, its a 40 dollar fee to join the team, but other people can, if you don’t want to do the race, you can just donate as much money as you want. From a dollar to 100 dollars it doesn’t really matters, just everything helps and it’s going to a great cause”, said Jenson.

For more information, visit lobocancerchallenge.org.