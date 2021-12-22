Tuesday night high school basketball recap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In high school basketball, Tuesday night played host to a few big time matchups in the metro. Here is a quick look at some of the action.

Starting off with the 5-1 La Cueva Bears hosting the the 3-5 Del Norte Knights. In a couple of highlights, it was Exodus Ayers with the block and dash to lead the Bears the other way for the pull-up floater. Daniel Jacobson gets involved, going inside for two. La Cueva wins the game 77 to 41.

In girls basketball, Highland High visiting Eldorado. Bella Hines scoring 36 of Eldorado’s 54 total points, although the Eagles needed more as Highland took the victory with a final score of 59-54.

Sticking with girls basketball, defending state champion Volcano Vista playing host to La Cueva. The Hawks remain undefeated coming away with a 61-41 victory.