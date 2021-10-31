Threat that evacuated Wilson Stadium remains under investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Still more questions than answers regarding the alleged threat that led to Thursday’s evacuation of a high school football game. Teams went into the locker rooms and fans were told to leave Wilson Field.

Albuquerque police say APS notified them of a credible shooting threat and they decided to take precautions and stop the game between Manzano and Sandia. One spectator told News 13 the game stopped around the second quarter and coaches ran onto the field, telling the players to get in the locker room.

APD says no shooting actually happened. This weekend, Manzano Coach Stephen Johnston says he’s proud of his players for staying positive through the experience. “We waited a little longer, probably 10 or 15 minutes after we had been in the locker rooms, and they evacuated the stadium. Police detectives and APS told us they were going to call the game off that night,” says Coach Johnston.

The Sandia-Manzano game resumed Saturday with no fans. APD on Thursday told KRQE they are continuing to investigate where the threat came from.

Saturday KRQRE asked APD for an update and they deferred questions to the school district but did not hear back.

This was the second reported shooting threat aimed at an APS school on Thursday. There was an extra police presence at Valley High School after social media reports of a planned shooting there. APS later said those threats could not be substantiated.