The Lost Season: Volcano Vista student-athlete Isabella Schrader

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season as we highlight Volcano Vista student-athlete Isabella Schrader.
“For cross country, I was a four-year varsity athlete, all-metro, all-district, and all-state, and for track I was also a three-year varsity athlete and all-district, and all-state. Finding out that my senior year was getting cut short left me in shock and kind of devastated, I didn’t really know what to think or how I was going to stay in training, what was going to happen in college, but I am still going out to the University of Las Vegas Nevada this fall and during this quarantine, while training was difficult,” said Schrader. “I have been staying motivated with the help of my teammates, even though we weren’t able to practice together it made us get an even closer bond and left me more motivated to keep running and keep competing and running than ever.”