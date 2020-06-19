The Lost Season: Teagun Glenn Academy track and field athlete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teagun Glenn will compete in track and field at the Air Force Academy next season. The Albuquerque Academy athlete made a lot of memories with the Chargers and had to rekindle those memories his senior season. It was as close as he would get to actual competition in a year claimed by the lost season.

