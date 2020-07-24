The Lost Season: St. Pius X student-athlete Ryan Schwaner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Seasonwe profile St. Pius X student-athlete Ryan Schwaner.

“Hi my name is Ryan Schwaner, I am a graduate of the 2020 class from St. Pius X High School. I played golf and was a part of the team that won Metro last year. Next year, I will be attending Regis University in Denver, Colorado, to play golf. When all this Spring sports and state championships were canceled due to COVID-19, I was truly devastated, because I felt that I missed out on the opportunity to show my hard work that I have put in the past four years, but at the end of the day, the NMAA has given me so many great friendships and memories, and for that, I will be forever grateful to them. So, thank you to high school sports,” said Schwaner.

