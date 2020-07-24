The Lost Season: St. Pius X student-athlete Ryan Schwaner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with baseball, as the MLB Season finally started in 2020 on Thursday. Two games are being played on Thursday, as the Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants.

While there are just two games being played on Thursday, the MLB will have 14 games played on Friday and that will include the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox. Albuquerque native and now Twins catcher, Mitch Garver is coming off of a Silver Slugger year in 2019 and has high hopes for 2020. Mitch has been very outspoken on COVID-19 and the shortened season heading into the 2020 schedule, and Garver says that when it comes down to the best team at the end of the year, it may rely on a little luck.