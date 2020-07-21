The Lost Season: St. Pius X student-athlete Mason Ashcraft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday’s edition of The Lost Season features St. Pius X Student-Athlete Mason Ashcraft.
“Hi my name is Mason Ashcraft and I am a graduate of the 2020 class from St. Pius X High School. I played baseball and was apart of the state championship team in 2019, which was the greatest feeling ever. I am playing baseball next year at UNM, and I am really excited to get going there. When everything got canceled at the start of COVID I was devastated, just because I knew we couldn’t win another state title and I knew we were going to do this year, especially with the seniors coming back, but I am forever grateful for those memories that I made with those guys on that field and Go Lobos!,” said Ashcraft.