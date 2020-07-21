The Lost Season: St. Pius X student-athlete Mason Ashcraft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) has released an amended 2020-2021 sports calendar providing seasons for all 13 sports sanctioned by the Association. Last week, in response to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announcement that contact sports will not be permitted under the revised public health order due to coronavirus, the New Mexico Activities Association announced they will be postponing the 2020 football and soccer seasons.

The NMAA worked with its membership to create a modified calendar that will allow for all sports to be played in 2020-2021, while also limiting the overlap between each season so that students can still participate in multiple sports. "A student athlete plays two sports at once for a couple of weeks, then that's what happens," said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez. "We don't have a rule where they can't do that. Does that mean that our coaches might have to work with the club world when it comes to soccer? That might have to happen, you know, for our student athletes." Whether fans will be able to attend games for the 2020-2021 season is still a wait and see. "I need to prepare that there aren't going to be fans in the stands and we need to prepare that they may be fans in the stands, again it's fluid and we do not know at this time," said Marquez.