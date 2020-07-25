The Lost Season: St. Pius X student-athlete Christy DeGuio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico United will be back in action on Friday night in El Paso, as they take on the Locomotive FC at 7:30 p.m. New Mexico United and El Paso ended in a 2-2 draw last week, so this United team is hungry to get back in the win column.

Now 1-1-1 on the season, New Mexico United got off to a fast start with El Paso last week, but wouldn't finish out the first half strong. El Paso came back and led 2-1 at the break, and New Mexico United wouldn't find their equalizing goal until late in the second half.