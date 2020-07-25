The Lost Season: St. Pius X student-athlete Christy DeGuio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Friday’s edition of the Lost Season, we profile St. Pius X student-athlete Christy DeGuio.
“My name is Christy DeGuio and I am a St. Pius graduate Class of 2020. I will be attending UNM in the fall and I would like to thank KRQE News 13 for their support. I have competed in cross country, golf, and tennis for St. Pius High School. As captain of the varsity tennis team, I am proud to say that we were dedicated, caring, and hard-working. We were all deeply heartbroken to have a canceled season, as we were excited to show our strong and talented team and the ability to compete, but I am fortunate and grateful to have made great friends and dedicated coaches. I encourage students to get involved with any type of sport that their school may offer. It helps with academics, creates friendships, and pushes oneself to be the best that they can be. I look forward to the future in tennis, new friends, new games, and new competitions are yet to come. I have learned that everything happens for a reason,” said DeGuio.