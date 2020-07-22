The Lost Season: St. Pius X student-athlete Brody Cast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season we highlight St. Pius student-athlete Brody Cast.
“Hi my name is Brody Cast and I just finished my senior year at St. Pius High School. I am going to Central Washington University to play rugby and major in construction management. As seniors during this pandemic, we lost one of the best parts of high school and losing my senior season with my brothers was heartbreaking, because with a lot of great players we were on track to compete for a state championship. I just want to say thank you to all the brothers that I have battled with and against on the field and thank you most of all to Coach Neese and Coach Cole for teaching me the sport that I love. Thank you and stay safe,” said Cast.