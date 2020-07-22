The Lost Season: St. Pius X student-athlete Brody Cast

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Savannah Martinez had goals before heading to college to play softball at the University of New Mexico. She wanted to help her Rio Rancho Rams team continue to win after they swept all of the big tournaments, including a state championship in her junior year.

Her senior year of high school was supposed to be a chance to defend all of the spoils of victory from the previous season but COVID-19 said no to that and booked Martinez a spot in The Lost Season.