The Lost Season: St. Pius X High School student-athlete Amber Baker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season, we highlight St. Pius X High School student-athlete Amber Baker.

“Hi, my name is Amber Baker. I am a member of the graduating class from 2020 from St. Pius X High School. I will be attending Grand Canyon University in the fall. In high school, I played soccer and ran track and field. In 2019 I was the district runner up and state qualifier for the 100-meter hurdles, while the season lasted I was the 2020 team captain for the St. Pius Track and Field Team. I was very devastated and emotional when I heard that the 2020 season was being canceled because I had essentially given up my senior soccer season to be able to train for my senior track season. On the other hand, the coronavirus has given me this new love and appreciation for the sport of track and field that I would have never had if it weren’t for COVID, and I am beyond thankful that I have had at least 3 years with the most amazing teammates and amazing coaches by my side, giving me these memories that I will never forget,” said Baker.