The Lost Season: St. Pius student-athlete Hayden Walker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season, a new segment that highlights high school seniors that missed out on their final season of high school athletics, we feature St. Pius stand-out pitcher and Pepperdine University commit, Hayden Walker.

“This season meant a lot, just because we won last year and I believe that we could have repeated this year and went back to back, but I really think we had the chance to do it. We still had all of our pitching, so it was hard to lose that for us,” said Walker.

Walker was the NM Gatorade Baseball Player of the year in 2019 and St. Pius were also State Champions in 2019.