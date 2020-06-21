The Lost Season: Seth Rodriguez Lovington multi-sport athlete

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seth Rodriguez played his high school football in the house that NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher built. He was hoping to bring the Lovington Wildcats victories in track and field. The only run he got in his senior season of track and field was in The Lost Season.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss