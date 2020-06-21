The Lost Season: Seth Rodriguez Lovington multi-sport athlete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seth Rodriguez played his high school football in the house that NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher built. He was hoping to bring the Lovington Wildcats victories in track and field. The only run he got in his senior season of track and field was in The Lost Season.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites