The Lost Season: Sandia student-athlete Mia Roy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season as we profile Sandia High School stand out student-athlete, Mia Roy.

“Hi my name is Mia Roy and I was a senior at Sandia High School. I was apart of the varsity basketball and track teams. I was apart of the basketball state championship team as a freshman and have also won three district titles. In track, I hold multiple state championships, the state record in the 4 by 1, and the school record in the 300 hurdles,” said Roy.

“I will be attending Dallas Baptist University to compete at the next level. As the pandemic hit my heart hurt to know that I would never compete with my team again. We had been working so hard and could feel that it was our year to take it all, but God had different plans for us. I made memories with my teams that I will always cherish, from the bottom of my heart I want to thank everyone at Sandia High School for helping me do things that I never thought possible,” Roy said.