The Lost Season: Sandia student-athlete Jayleen Burton

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Let’s finish with Friday’s edition of The Lost Season, as we profile Sandia High School stand out softball player Jayleen Burton.

“Hi my name is Jayleen Burton, I just graduated from Sandia High School. Finding out that my senior season was canceled, it was pretty upsetting. As a three-time first-team all-district, three-time MVP, and two-time second-team all-metro, I was really looking forward to competing this year and try to complete my goals that I had set as a senior. I am very thankful for the people that I have met along my journey through high school, they have put me where I am today and prepared me to play at NMSU. I am thankful to play there too and to have another opportunity to play some more softball and I just want to thank everybody who has been there for me,” said Burton.