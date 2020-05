The Lost Season; Sandia Prep baseball player Shaw Jaramillo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Frank Castillo has decided to retire as La Cueva High School boys basketball coach. Castillo has been at La Cueva for 34 years and has coached for 46 years overall, 42 of those years as a head coach. He started his career at Cibola High School.

"I just felt like it was time," said Castillo. "I knew it was time to walk away and let somebody else take the reign. But, the best was working with the kids, going to practice obviously and then, of course, the games. I'll miss that for sure." Castillo led his team to five state tournament titles and 11 championship games. He has 739 overall victories in his career and was honored as National Coach of the Year in 2019.