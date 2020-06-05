The Lost Season: Roman Romero Manzano golf standout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico tennis community lost a giant this week. Former Albuquerque High girls tennis coach Becky Lee lost her battle with cancer after being diagnosed with the illness in 2014. Lee, known for her work throughout the tennis community, was head coach of the girl's team at AHS for six seasons, winning a pair of state titles with, then assistant, Liz Keefe along the way.

"She was a tireless advocate for youth tennis in this state," said Keefe. "The legacy that she leaves is all the girls and boys had access and opportunities to play tennis. I love playing tennis today because of the work Becky has done." Keefe is the current head coach of AHS girls tennis and spent 11 seasons with Lee, serving in the role of assistant and head coach. The two friends reversed duties sometimes during their time together. Lee was 54-years-old.