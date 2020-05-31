The Lost Season: Piedra High School student-athletes Taylor & Makenzie Bayless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with a look at high school athletics. The NMAA announced on Thursday that high school athletes and coaches would be able to return to summer activities on June 15, but there are a lot of restrictions.

"They are thinking about peoples' health, that's what they are doing. I do trust our NMAA and Sally Marquez is doing what she is doing to get us back on the field. I know that's the plan. A lot of people want to get out there and do their summer workouts and get going on all of this and honestly, more than anything, it's a step in the right direction," said Cleveland High School Football Coach Heath Ridenour.