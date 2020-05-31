The Lost Season: Piedra High School student-athletes Taylor & Makenzie Bayless

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season, we profile two student athletes from Piedra Vista High School, Taylor & Makenzie Bayless. The Bayless twins both played in three games for their final season of high school softball, but are saddened that they couldn’t finish it out right. Both softball players will continue their careers at the collegiate level, playing at Adams State University.

