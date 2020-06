ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- In this edition of "The Lost Season"we feature Carlsbad High School Student Athlete, Brianna Santo. "I am a 2020 graduate from the Carlsbad Early College High School, I am also a 5-year varsity letterman in softball, and over the past 5 years we have been 2 time district champs and last year we were runner ups in the state softball tournament. Although our season was cut a little bit short overt he past 5 years I have definitely made some of the best friends that I have ever had and not only in Carlsbad but in other parts of the state. Although I am not continuing my softball career I will be continuing my education through Odessa College to be a occupational health and safety manager", said Brianna Santo.