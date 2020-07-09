The Lost Season: Melrose High student-athlete Tristan Sena

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season we profile a stand out athlete from Melrose High School Tristan Sena.

“Hi, I am Tristan Sena and I am a senior at Melrose High School. I competed in football, basketball, baseball and track and I am a ten-time state champion, four in football, four in basketball, once in baseball and once in track,” said Sena. “I am going to Eastern New Mexico University to study accounting. I was really upset to hear that we were not going to compete this spring, I think competing in you high school season is something that everyone looks forward to and not being able to do that made me feel like I missed out on a portion of my life, but god works in mysterious ways and I know that through him there will be good come from this difficult situation that we are all currently living in. I have beyond blessed with my time in high school and I will forever cherish the memories I made with my family, my teammates and coaches. So, I would like to give a big thank you to high school sports.”