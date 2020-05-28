The Lost Season: Manzano School student-athlete Samantha Gamboa

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- In this edition of The Lost Season, we profile a multi-sport athlete from Manzano High School, Samantha Gamboa. Gamboa was able to play her senior season in volleyball but didn’t get to finish out her high school career in softball.

“In the spring I had only played two softball games due to COVID-19 it was cut a little bit short, I had worked so hard and I was hoping for another district championship and to be able to compete in state again. Although it was cut off, I will be playing softball at NMHU where I will also be studying special education. Thank you and congratulations to the class of 2020,” said Gamboa.