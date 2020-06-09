The Lost Season: Las Cruces Student-athlete DeziRae Martinez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the “Lost Season”, KRQE features senior student-athlete from Las Cruces High School, DeziRae Martinez. Martinez missed out on her senior season of softball, but she is headed to Adams State University to continue her softball career in the fall.

“I am really happy that everyone is safe and healthy, I just wish that circumstances different and I could have played my senior year, but I think this will be better in the long run and everyone will appreciate the game a little bit more,” said DeziRae Martinez.