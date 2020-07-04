News Alert
How to report illegal fireworks in your area
The Lost Season: Kade Benavidez, Los Lunas Multi-Sport athlete

High School Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kade Benavidez excelled in football at Los Lunas High, leading the Tigers to back to back appearances in the Class 5A state championship game. His goal of playing a senior year of baseball went unfulfilled due to COVID-19. Instead of time on the diamond, all Benavidez got was a spot in The Lost Season.

