ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - In this edition of the "Lost Season" we showcase Mayfield graduate and softball player Micaela Mirabal. Mirabal was saddened that her senior season was cut short, but she is excited to move on to play in college.

"I plan to further my education and softball career at Garden City Community College in Kansas, where I plan to receive my associates in general science and transfer to a 4-year college," said Micaela Mirabal.