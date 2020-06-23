The Lost Season: Del Norte golfer David Medina

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –David Medina, a Del Norte High School stand out golfer, is featured in Monday’s edition of The Lost Season.

“My freshman year I was diagnosed with congenital patella dislocation, which limited me to only playing golf. Growing up in a basketball family, where my dad was a varsity coach and my 3 sisters all played at the collegiate level, made it very hard for me, but during my 11th and 12th-grade year I started to excel in golf. During the fall season of my senior year, I took first place in the APS Invitational, which was the last tournament before the pandemic started. I had won the first golf tournament that Del Norte has had in 25 years and had become one of the top golfers in the state, which was really unheard of when you think of athletes coming for such a small school as Del Norte,” said Medina.

Medina also had this message:

“My season getting cut short was extremely sudden and disappointing, but there are bigger and more important things that are happening in the world right now, besides just finishing a senior season. One thing I learned though from this entire situation is that you are not guaranteed any chances in life, so you do have to take advantage of everyone you do get.”