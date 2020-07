CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Bryce Cabeldue is already writing the next chapter of his life. The Clovis High graduate is at the University of Kansas where he will be an offensive lineman for the Jayhawks. Cabeldue, who also played basketball in high school, was hoping to get one more year of track and field on his resume before leaving for college. He had to settle for an appointment in The Lost Season.