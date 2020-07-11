The Lost Season: Cleveland High student-athlete Ciana Roseman

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with New Mexico United Soccer. On Thursday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham postponed all contact sports in the fall, which includes football and soccer.

Grisham made it known that NM United would not have home games in 2020, but was not sure when it comes to if the team can even continue to train in Albuquerque. If NM United plays all their games on the road this season, that would mean that they would have to quarantine for 14 days every time they come back to New Mexico, due to the states current restrictions. If this remains the case, then NM United would not be able to train in Albuquerque, because they usually have two matches per week. Grisham did say that she is working with the team on this subject though.