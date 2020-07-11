The Lost Season: Cleveland High student-athlete Ciana Roseman

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Lost Season we profile Cleveland High School student-athlete Ciana Roseman.
“Hi, my name is Ciana Roseman and I was a senior at Cleveland High School. I competed in track and field and we were three-time district champs, one-time metro champs and I was a two-year state qualifier. Not having our senior season was actually really heartbreaking because that last season is really important, especially for colleges to scout you, and not even just that, just making memories with our coaches and our fellow athletes. Like, when you are with a program for so long they become your family, and so not having that last year with your family is really hard. But, I believe everything happens for a reason and I am just so blessed and happy that I was able to run for Cleveland for three years. But, its time to move on to bigger and better things and thank you high school track,” said Roseman.