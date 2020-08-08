The Lost Season: Cibola High student-athlete Sydni Burrup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season we feature Cibola High School student-athlete Sydni Burrup.
“Hi my name is Sydni Burrup, I was just a senior at Cibola High School. I am now graduated and I am going to attend Gonzaga University of a soccer scholarship. This past season to find out that my track season would be canceled due to the pandemic was very sad to me. I was really looking forward to, especially compete in the long jump this year. I feel like my whole high school career I was looking forward to competing in the state championship this year and to be able to hopefully break my record. So, it was very unfortunate that I wasn’t able to prove myself, but I made so many memories along the way and I have created friendships that will last forever. I am very grateful for everything that I have gotten because of high school sports and I know that this pandemic won’t take away those memories that I have made,” said Burrup.