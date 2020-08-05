The Lost Season: Cibola High student-athlete Madison Allcorn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of The Lost Season we profile Cibola High School student-athlete Madison Allcorn.

“Hi my name is Madison Allcorn, I am a Cibola graduate from the class of 2020. I will be attending ENMU this fall semester on a track scholarship and I am so excited and thankful, but the day before our first track meet I learned that COVID was going to push back our season. So, I still had hope that we were still going to compete, but not even a month later I learned that COVID had completely taken our season and I was completely devastated because I wanted to go to state. I am still so thankful that I get to compete still at the college level, it’s just devastating that I didn’t have a senior season. But, COVID can still not take away all the memories and all the relationships that I built with my coaches and my friends. I am so thankful for high school sports and especially track because of how many relationships I built,” said Allcorn.